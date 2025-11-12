BERLIN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin replacing a deteriorated stormwater pipe at the intersection of MD 589 (Racetrack Road) and Grays Corner Road starting Sunday, Nov. 16. Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Nov. 20, weather permitting.
Drivers should anticipate nighttime single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, during the project. In addition, one of the two eastbound turn lanes from US 50 onto MD 589 will be closed while the pipe replacement is underway.
The work will be handled by David A. Bramble, Inc. of Chestertown, with Maryland State Police on-site to assist with traffic control. Crews will use variable message signs, cones, arrow boards, and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone.
The State Highway Administration is urging drivers to slow down, stay alert, and obey reduced speed limits while traveling near the area.