Strong winds, heavy rain impact Delaware coast, slow morning commute

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Strong winds and periods of heavy rain moved across Delaware’s coast early Friday, creating difficult driving conditions, coastal flooding and active surf before the weather improved later in the morning. Conditions gradually improved by late morning to midday as the rain tapered off, though gusty winds lingered across coastal areas.
Several roads experienced their usual flooding, including Read Avenue Bayside in Dewey Beach. At Indian River Inlet, rough surf and strong waves were visible as winds pushed water toward the shoreline.
Drivers faced some of the most difficult conditions during the early morning hours. CoastTV spoke with Paige Decker, who works at Sugar and Thread in Rehoboth Beach, about the weather she encountered while driving to work around 6 30 a.m.
“I came from Georgetown, and it was extremely windy. My car, which is an SUV, was being pushed around on the road,” Decker said.
Ahead of the storm, CoastTV spoke with Delaware Electric Cooperative, which says the best way to prepare for a possible power outage is to gather necessary medications, including those for pets, write down important phone numbers, fully charge cell phones and have a backup power source available.