MILLSBORO, Del. — Students and staff from the University of Delaware and Delaware Sea Grant got their hands, and boots, dirty Tuesday during a hands-on crab pot removal and cleaning event.
The effort, held in Millsboro on the Indian River, aimed to train participants in locating and removing “ghost pots:" abandoned or damaged crab traps that can pose threats to marine life and boating safety.
UD Graduate students Ophelia Christoph and Julia Greco volunteered their time, trading computer software for crab pot scrubbing.
"I think that's the nice part: seeing the actual work that you're doing," Greco said. "A lot of times we're mapping on software all day, and now we actually get to see the result of our hard work."
Crews used side-scan sonar to locate the derelict pots before fishing them out of the water for cleaning. The pots were then separated into disposals and those that can be reused.
Removing the pots not only helps reduce navigation hazards for boaters but also supports local ecosystems. Delaware Sea Grant Coastal Ecologist Brittany Haywood said the cleanup has a direct impact on fish and crab populations.
"We're trying to reduce these in order to have more fish for people to fish and crabs for people to crab, and also to create a stable population," Haywood said.
Haywood says this is hard but rewarding work.
"It's muddy. People get tired quick. But it's an instant return. You get to see what you did and how good of an impact you make."
The event continues Wednesday Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Warwick Park, weather dependent.