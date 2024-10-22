OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Substation Road in Ocean View, which connects five neighborhoods to main roads, will undergo resurfacing, widening, and the addition of curbs from Oct. 22 to Dec. 6, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Chris Karr, a resident who has lived in a neighborhood connected to Substation Road for seven years, said the road work was needed. "It definitely needed it because we're building all these new communities, and we need to accommodate the higher level of traffic."
Mike Guglielmin, Karr’s neighbor, said the road work is already causing issues for drivers. "The roadwork has caused inconvenience and backups after just one day."
The only potential delay would be weather-related, but with the ongoing drought on Delmarva, the Dec. 6 finish date looks promising.