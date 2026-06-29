ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld states’ authority to process mail-in ballots received after Election Day if they are postmarked by Election Day, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
The ruling in Watson v. Republican National Committee preserves Maryland’s mail-in ballot law and similar laws in other states. The Maryland State Board of Elections said the decision helps protect mail-in voters from being disenfranchised in federal elections.
In Maryland, mail-in ballots are considered timely if they are postmarked on or before Election Day, or if there is a proper date on the voter’s oath. Ballots must also be received by 10 a.m. on the second Friday after Election Day.
Jared DeMarinis, Maryland’s state administrator of elections, said the law allows mail-in voters to make informed choices up to and including Election Day.
“Voters can cast their mail-in ballots confidentially in the upcoming General Election knowing there will be no changes to Maryland’s law regarding receiving mail-in ballots,” DeMarinis said.
The Maryland State Board of Elections said voters should rely on state and local election officials for trusted election information.