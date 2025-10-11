LEWES, Del. — All surf fishing drive-on crossings at Cape Henlopen State Park will close at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, due to high surf and deteriorating beach conditions, according to park officials.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said monitoring will continue over the next several days, and updates will be provided as conditions change.
The closure comes as strong surf and shifting sands make drive-on beach access unsafe for vehicles. Surf anglers are urged to plan accordingly and check DNREC’s announcements before traveling to the park.