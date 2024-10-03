LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Deante Massenburg, 24, of Virginia, for a robbery that took place at Tacos Chabelita in Laurel on Sept. 8. Massenburg allegedly assaulted multiple victims, stole money, damaged property and attacked another victim with a hammer before fleeing the scene. The victims of this incident suffered minor injuries.
Massenburg was arrested in New York on Sept. 17 and extradited to Delaware on Oct. 2. He faces multiple felony charges, including robbery and assault, and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $29,300 cash bond.