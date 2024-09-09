LAUREL, Del.- Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at a Laurel restaurant late Sunday night.
Troopers responded to Tacos Chabelita on Sussex Highway at around 10:22 p.m. on September 8. According to police, an unidentified man entered the restaurant, assaulted the employees, and took money from a table. Before running away, police said the suspect broke windows, damaged a car in the parking lot, and assaulted another person with a hammer. The victims suffered minor injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man, between 5’10” and 6’2”, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and either a white or black shirt. Investigators are still reviewing surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
