Sussex Academy seniors honored at annual awards ceremony

The Sussex Academy Foundation Scholarship was presented to Katya Geyer, Victoria Evans, Kieran Probert and Ben Steimel, who each received $5,000. (Sussex Academy) 
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Receiving Academic 4-Year Plaque Awards are Leni Kuska, Katya Geyer, Noah Benz and Rocco Buonopane. (Sussex Academy) 

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy honored members of its Class of 2026 during the school’s annual senior awards ceremony June 3, recognizing students for academic achievement, service and leadership.

sussex academy scholarship

Abby Lynne received the Overall Theater Award and a $500 scholarship during the Sussex Academy senior awards ceremony. (Sussex Academy)

School officials said the graduating class collectively received nearly $1 million in scholarships. Students were recognized with awards in academics, arts, theater, multiliteracy and community service, along with scholarships from organizations throughout Sussex County and Delaware.

Academic excellence awards were presented to Amber Jennings for English and Science, Rocco Buonopane for Mathematics, Woodnika Louis for Social Studies, Alec Dukes for STEM, Katya Geyer for Spanish, Jenna Davis for Health Promotion, Aiden Zook for Visual Arts and Oliver Graves for Musical Arts.

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Paul Enterline, right, presents the $3,000 Delaware Lions Foundation James A. McCarty Memorial Scholarship to Gabrielle Yablonski. (Sussex Academy)

According to the school, several students received multiple honors, including Katya Geyer, who earned academic awards, Secretary of Education Scholar recognition and several scholarship awards, including the Sussex Academy Foundation Scholarship and Dr. Jill Biden Scholarship.

The Sussex Academy Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Katya Geyer, Victoria Evans, Kieran Probert and Ben Steimel, while the Sussex Academy Executive Board Scholarship went to Victoria Evans.

According to the school, approximately 94% of Sussex Academy’s 124 graduating seniors plan to attend a two- or four-year college, while two graduates plan to enter military service.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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