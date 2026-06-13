GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy honored members of its Class of 2026 during the school’s annual senior awards ceremony June 3, recognizing students for academic achievement, service and leadership.
School officials said the graduating class collectively received nearly $1 million in scholarships. Students were recognized with awards in academics, arts, theater, multiliteracy and community service, along with scholarships from organizations throughout Sussex County and Delaware.
Academic excellence awards were presented to Amber Jennings for English and Science, Rocco Buonopane for Mathematics, Woodnika Louis for Social Studies, Alec Dukes for STEM, Katya Geyer for Spanish, Jenna Davis for Health Promotion, Aiden Zook for Visual Arts and Oliver Graves for Musical Arts.
According to the school, several students received multiple honors, including Katya Geyer, who earned academic awards, Secretary of Education Scholar recognition and several scholarship awards, including the Sussex Academy Foundation Scholarship and Dr. Jill Biden Scholarship.
The Sussex Academy Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Katya Geyer, Victoria Evans, Kieran Probert and Ben Steimel, while the Sussex Academy Executive Board Scholarship went to Victoria Evans.
According to the school, approximately 94% of Sussex Academy’s 124 graduating seniors plan to attend a two- or four-year college, while two graduates plan to enter military service.