Sussex Academy Elementary hosts Wellness Night

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy Elementary held a Wellness Night on Jan. 15, bringing students, families and community partners together for an evening focused on wellness education.
The school says students rotated through activity stations that included coping skills games, exercise, yoga, stress ball crafts and lessons on mindful breathing and handwashing.
High school student groups assisted with activities, while several community organizations shared health resources and donated snacks and prizes.
The event was coordinated by school counselor Dr. Juliane Hein with support from Sussex Academy staff and volunteers, according to Sussex Academy.