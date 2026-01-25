Sussex Academy Elementary hosts Wellness Night

Sussex Academy mental health counselor Channel Chaplin speaks with students about feelings, breathing and the body’s nervous system. (Sussex Academy)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy Elementary held a Wellness Night on Jan. 15, bringing students, families and community partners together for an evening focused on wellness education.

The school says students rotated through activity stations that included coping skills games, exercise, yoga, stress ball crafts and lessons on mindful breathing and handwashing.

High school student groups assisted with activities, while several community organizations shared health resources and donated snacks and prizes.

Sussex Academy Elementary held a Wellness Night in Georgetown that brought students, families and community partners together. (Sussex Academy; Pictured: Marley Campanese, Brynlee Lane and Jenna Davis)

The event was coordinated by school counselor Dr. Juliane Hein with support from Sussex Academy staff and volunteers, according to Sussex Academy. 

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

