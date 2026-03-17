Performance

McAleer-Paulson dancers perform for elementary students and staff. (Sussex Academy)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy Irish dancers brought St. Patrick’s Day spirit to the school’s elementary students during a special performance on March 13.

Students from Sussex Academy who are also enrolled in the McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance performed for elementary students and staff as part of an annual tradition ahead of the holiday.

Students

Sussex Academy students also enrolled in the McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance entertained students and staff at Sussex Academy Elementary school March 13. Gathered in back (l-r) are Patrick Keller, Lillian Keller, Lucy Keller, Adalynn Hughey, Caroline Mitchell, Madeline Mitchell and Fiona Nehrbas. In front are Micah Denham, Evelyn Denham and Cecilia Bartels-Bernard. (Sussex Academy)

Sussex Academy said the tradition began about six years ago when six dancers first performed at the school. This year, 11 Sussex Academy dancers ranging from elementary school through high school took the stage to entertain the younger students.

The performance offered a festive preview of St. Patrick’s Day while showcasing the talents of students involved in Irish dance.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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