GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy Irish dancers brought St. Patrick’s Day spirit to the school’s elementary students during a special performance on March 13.
Students from Sussex Academy who are also enrolled in the McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance performed for elementary students and staff as part of an annual tradition ahead of the holiday.
Sussex Academy said the tradition began about six years ago when six dancers first performed at the school. This year, 11 Sussex Academy dancers ranging from elementary school through high school took the stage to entertain the younger students.
The performance offered a festive preview of St. Patrick’s Day while showcasing the talents of students involved in Irish dance.