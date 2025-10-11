Sussex Conservation District opens nominations for 2026 Conservation Stewardship Award

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex Conservation District is now accepting entries for the 2026 Conservation Stewardship Award, which recognizes organizations that go beyond regulatory requirements to protect Sussex County’s natural resources.
The award celebrates outstanding efforts in sustainable practices and environmental stewardship across eight categories: Certified Construction Reviewer, Design Team, Developer, Green Conservation, Home Builder, Homeowner Association, Project Manager and Site Contractor.
“We hope to inspire continued voluntary conservation efforts and empower residents to partner with organizations that prioritize sustainable practices,” said Jessica Watson, sediment and stormwater program manager for the district.
Entries must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 12. A panel of judges will evaluate and score submissions, with winners to be announced in early January 2026. An official award ceremony will take place in the spring.
Now in its fourth year, the award program continues to grow in community engagement. Winners receive broad recognition across Sussex County, including video spotlights produced by the district and a custom award graphic to share through their own communications platforms.