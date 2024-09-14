LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Jones of Bridgeville on Friday for felony terroristic threatening, which resulted in a lockdown at the Sussex Consortium school in Lewes.
Authorities were called to the school at approximately 12:28 p.m. on September 13, 2024, following reports of a student destroying a classroom and threatening to shoot staff members. Prior to the troopers' arrival, the school was placed on lockdown due to the escalating situation.
According to the investigation, Jones, a special education student, caused about $1,500 in damage to school property and made threats to harm school staff. Troopers arrived and took Jones into custody without incident. No firearms were involved, and no injuries were reported.
Jones was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with felony terroristic threatening, two additional counts of terroristic threatening, criminal mischief for damages exceeding $1,000, and disorderly conduct. After arraignment by Justice of the Peace Court 2, Jones was released on his own recognizance.