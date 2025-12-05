GEORGETOWN, Del. - The giving spirit was on full display in Georgetown as hundreds gathered for the 42nd annual Caroling on The Circle, helping kick off the holiday season and support people in need across Sussex County.
On Dec. 4, the event brought together community members, local organizations and county leaders to sing carols, celebrate the holidays and donate thousands of food items. Organizers announced that this year’s Caroling on The Circle has collected 20,539 canned goods and other non-perishable items so far. The donations will benefit approximately 20 food pantries, shelters and church groups across Sussex County. In 2024, the drive collected nearly 20,000 items.
The yearly event, organized by Sussex County government, coincided with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade. The two events have been paired since 2023.
“Every day, but especially during the holiday season, I am awestruck by the selflessness and generosity of Sussex Countians, who always seem to find that extra dollar in their pockets and that unending spirit of giving in their hearts,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “It is because of their efforts that we are able to continue the Caroling on The Circle tradition year after year, putting food on the table for the less fortunate and spreading cheer in our community.”
Launched in 1984 as part of the Delaware First initiative, the Caroling on The Circle program has collected more than 840,000 food items over the past four decades. This year’s effort received contributions not just from carolers, but also from Sussex County Council, county employees, schools, businesses and community groups. In partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware, the county also accepts online monetary donations to support food collection and distribution.
Donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the County Administrative Offices in Georgetown through the end of December.