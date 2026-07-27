SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Jill Hicks, a candidate for Sussex County Council District 5, announced that she has completed "part one of cancer treatment.
Hicks completed seven weeks of treatment at the Tunnell Cancer Center in Beebe Hospital. Hicks said her doctors, nurses and technicians credited how well she's been doing to her positive attitude. Hicks herself said her positivity comes from her family, support system and her campaign team.
Hicks' campaign team has continued to advocate for her candidacy during her ongoing cancer treatment. Hicks said her team is still knocking on doors and attending events on her behalf.
Hicks said she chose to wear her "Hicks in '26" t-shirt on purpose when ringing the bell to recognize her team and said they remind her there is much work to be done.
Hicks originally announced her cancer diagnosis in a press release in May 2026. Hicks said some people had noticed swelling in her face in recent weeks related to what was believed to be a cyst. After undergoing a PET scan, Hicks said doctors determined the cancer is localized and treatable.
"I feel blessed that this is available to me, and if elected to County Council I will strive with renewed energy and commitment to ensure that excellent care is available to everyone in Sussex County," said Hicks.
Hicks said the next part of her cancer journey focuses on regaining strength.