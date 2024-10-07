GEORGETOWN, Del. - Aiming to improve community well-being, Sussex County residents in Georgetown were introduced to the 'Blue Zone' initiative on Monday, a program designed to encourage healthier lifestyles across the nation.
Partners for Wellbeing presented the initiative to nearly 100 people at the Sussex Academy Elementary School where they highlighted strategies for living longer, healthier lives.
"With 'Blue Zones', our goal is to make the healthy choice the easy choice in the communities we partner with," said Margaret Brown, a representative from the initiative.
A large part of this effort is the 'Power Nine,' a framework promoting active living, positive outlooks, wise eating habits, and a strong sense of belonging.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West acknowledged that while change can be challenging, it is essential for enhancing community health. "This is a change for the better that can help people live longer," he noted.
Moving forward, Partners for Wellbeing plans to conduct workshops throughout the county to engage community members and gather feedback on the initiative.