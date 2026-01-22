GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County government says it is prepared for a significant winter storm this weekend.
“Whatever form the precipitation falls as really doesn’t change the fact that this storm will cause disruption, here in Sussex County and across the state and region,” said Sussex County Emergency Manager and Deputy Director of Public Safety Timothy R. Cooper. “Use this time now, ahead of the storm, to take stock and be ready.”
Sussex County’s Emergency Operations Center will begin limited activation this weekend, and additional paramedic staff will be on standby to respond as needed. Emergency management is coordinating with local and state partners and will continue to monitor storm developments closely.
Emergency management officials are urging people who live in the area to prepare for dangerous travel, power outages, downed trees due to ice and heavy snow, and extreme cold. Winds and coastal flooding are expected to be minimal, but property owners are encouraged to secure loose items and stock up on food, water, and emergency supplies.
For those who must travel during the storm, emergency planners recommend carrying an ice scraper, blankets, sand or cat litter, de-icer, flashlight and batteries, a charged phone, high-calorie non-perishable food and water, and a full tank of gas.
Households should also be equipped with first-aid supplies, extra prescription medications, baby necessities, an emergency heat source, sufficient heating fuel, flashlights and a weather radio.
