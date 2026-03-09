REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A new partnership between Sussex County Emergency Management and a Rehoboth Beach hotel is helping strengthen emergency communications along the Delaware coast.
Sussex County officials say the owners of the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel are allowing space on their property for amateur radio equipment used by the county’s volunteer emergency communications team, known as Sussex AuxComm.
The equipment, called a radio repeater, helps extend the range of radio signals. Officials say it can improve communication during emergencies, especially if traditional systems like cell service or internet connections are disrupted.
Sussex AuxComm is made up of volunteer amateur radio operators who assist the county’s Emergency Operations Center during major events such as storms and other disasters.
The newly installed repeater operates on the 443.400 MHz frequency and is designed to improve radio coverage across coastal Sussex County. It can be used by emergency coordinators, volunteers and licensed amateur radio operators in the region.
Sussex County Emergency Manager Tim Cooper said the partnership helps expand the county’s communication network and improve preparedness for emergencies along the coast.
County officials say the system will remain available for use by licensed amateur radio operators outside of emergency situations as well.