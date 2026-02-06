SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -The Sussex Economic Development Action Committee has launched a countywide effort to collect stories from workers, employers and families affected by rising housing costs and long commutes.
It centers on workforce housing, which impacts people who work full time in the community but earn too much to qualify for traditional affordable housing and too little to compete in today’s housing market. According to SEDAC, teachers, health care professionals, first responders and service workers are among those increasingly affected.
“This effort is about listening first,” said SEDAC President Scott Thomas. “We are hearing from employers and community leaders that workforce housing is becoming a serious barrier to retaining essential workers. By collecting stories, we can better understand the scope of the issue and help inform the conversations and decisions already underway across Sussex County.”
Dr. Ned Gladfelter, director of human resources for the Cape Henlopen School District, said housing challenges often begin before new hires ever start work.
“Too often the first obstacle they face isn’t the classroom — it’s finding a place they can afford to live,” Gladfelter said. “Many are forced to commute from Kent County or Western Sussex, spending hours on the road instead of in their schools and communities.”
SEDAC said it is gathering lived experiences alongside data to better understand how workforce housing challenges are affecting the local economy and essential services. Stories can be shared anonymously, participation is voluntary, and the information will be used to raise awareness and support discussions aimed at expanding workforce housing development.