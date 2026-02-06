Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM EST SATURDAY... ...EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 14 below expected. * WHERE...Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM to 9 PM EST Saturday. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. &&