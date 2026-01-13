Sussex County Land Trust looks ahead as it marks 25th anniversary

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — The Sussex County Land Trust is marking its 25th anniversary in 2026 and is asking the community to take part in shaping the future of open space conservation in the county.
The nonprofit said it plans to focus on community involvement, land stewardship and partnerships as it looks ahead.
According to the Sussex County Land Trust, the organization ended 2025 with strong community support that helped advance efforts to preserve land, care for protected properties and maintain public access across Sussex County.
As part of that effort, the land trust is collecting public feedback through an online community survey related to the Forest of Broadkill Preserve.
The Sussex County Land Trust said it will host several events throughout 2026 to highlight conservation and public open space. Volunteer committees are forming, with opportunities ranging from event planning and marketing to day-of support.
Planned events include an Easter egg hunt in March at Wolfe House, an Illuminate Sussex celebration in June at Jackford Park, a Dogfish Dash in September and a music-focused event planned for November, according to the organization.