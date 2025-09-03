LEWES, Del.- The Sussex County Land Trust will dedicate its newest land preservation acquisition, Chase Oaks Preserve, on Monday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m.
The 32-acre property, donated to the Land Trust by Chase Oaks DE, LLC with support from DRB Homes, is located along Robinsonville Road in Lewes. It will be permanently protected and managed as open space and natural habitat according to the Sussex County Land Trust.
The preserve includes 2,570 feet of frontage on Robinsonville Road, about 25 acres of mature hardwoods and 7 acres of cleared land. Land Trust officials say preserving the area provides both ecological value and a scenic buffer in a growing part of the county.
“We are incredibly grateful to Chase Oaks DE, LLC and DRB Homes for this generous donation,” said Sara Bluhm, executive director of the Sussex County Land Trust. “Chase Oaks Preserve is a wonderful example of how thoughtful development and land preservation can coexist.”
In addition, DRB Homes has pledged to donate $500 from every home sold in the Chase Oaks neighborhood since July 1 to the Land Trust.
The dedication ceremony will take place at the preserve, with parking available at the DRB Homes model home at 30019 Chase Oaks Drive in Lewes.