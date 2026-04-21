An ordinance aimed at protecting forest land was formally introduced Tuesday, April 21, in Sussex County, as county leaders consider new rules requiring developers to preserve significant portions of wooded areas.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An ordinance aimed at protecting forest land was formally introduced Tuesday, April 21, in Sussex County, as county leaders consider new rules requiring developers to preserve significant portions of wooded areas.

The ordinance under consideration would not stop tree removal entirely but would mandate the preservation of existing forests, particularly in rural parts of the county. Forested areas like those slated for development under the River’s Edge project, which would clear more than 40 acres, are at the center of the debate.

According to the Delaware State Forest Service, Sussex County has lost approximately 21,000 acres of forest over the past 15 years.

"It’s just heartbreaking to see it that way," said Donna Baker, who lives in Milton.

County council members met Tuesday, April 21, to continue discussions on the proposed ordinance, which is designed to slow that rate of loss. The measure would require developers to preserve 30 percent of forested land in designated growth areas and 50 percent in rural areas. Under the proposal, a professional forester would determine which portions of land are considered most valuable for preservation.

Baker said the change is overdue.

"I think we need to save as much as we can. We really do," Baker said. "It’s just so sad to see them disappear. It’s hard enough in the wintertime when you ride around after the storms and they’re already falling over. But to know that in just a matter of a year or two, they could just be taken down anyway."

Mary Hudson, who lives in Milton, echoed those problems emphasizing the broader impact of forest loss.

"I think it’s important for the health of the county that we save as much forest as we possibly can," Hudson said. "Not just for the animals, but for the people who live here."

Presenters recommended the ordinance take effect six months after approval. However, some council members raised questions last week that such a delay could prompt developers to rush project submissions before the rules are implemented.

As development continues across Sussex County, the ordinance could play a key role in determining how much forest land is preserved moving forward.

The proposal will next go before the county’s planning and zoning commission for recommendations, followed by a public hearing before any final decision is made.

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Reporter, CoastTV and Telemundo Delmarva

Nicole Richter joined Coast TV News as a bilingual reporter in July of 2025. She graduated from Temple University in May of 2025 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. 

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