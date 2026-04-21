SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An ordinance aimed at protecting forest land was formally introduced Tuesday, April 21, in Sussex County, as county leaders consider new rules requiring developers to preserve significant portions of wooded areas.
Sussex County leaders weighs ordinance to preserve forest land amid ongoing development
- Nicole Richter
Nicole Richter
Reporter, CoastTV and Telemundo Delmarva
Nicole Richter joined Coast TV News as a bilingual reporter in July of 2025. She graduated from Temple University in May of 2025 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.
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Nicole Richter
Reporter, CoastTV and Telemundo Delmarva
Nicole Richter joined Coast TV News as a bilingual reporter in July of 2025. She graduated from Temple University in May of 2025 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.
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