SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Sussex County Council met Tuesday, April 14, to discuss a proposed ordinance aimed at protecting forests as residential development continues to expand across the region.
The proposal stems from recommendations by the Sussex County Land Use Reform Working Group, which identified forest preservation as a key priority. Under the proposal, 30 percent of forests in designated growth areas would be required to be preserved, while 50 percent would need to be preserved in rural areas.
The ordinance would also require developers to evaluate the condition of forested land before construction begins. A professional forester would assess the property, identifying existing vegetation and determining its ecological value. Trees, shrubs and other plant life deemed significant would be prioritized for preservation.
"This is necessary. I’m hoping to plant more trees. My wife and I, we live in a tree city on the Eastern Shore. So, we’re hoping it continues," said Chris Sade, a visitor from Maryland.
Presenters at the meeting said the measure would not stop development or eliminate tree removal entirely, but would require developers to preserve trees when possible or face consequences.
The presenters recommended the ordinance take effect six months after final approval.
County leaders said the proposal is expected to be formally introduced next week.