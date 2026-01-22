SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of Sussex County, the county readies for the severity. The first winter storm of 2026 is predicted to begin on Jan 24. at 7 p.m. and to last untill Monday, Jan 26. at 1 p.m.
According to the Sussex County Government, Property owners should prepare by removing or securing loose objects, and residents should stock up on provisions in the event travel is not possible and power is interrupted in the coming days.
Emergency planners also urge the public to prepare for the strong possibility of difficult travel, power outages, downed trees as a result of heavy snow and icing, as well as the extreme cold.
If for emergency purposes, residents need to travel on Sunday or Monday, drivers should be ready with basic supplies on hand, including an ice scraper, blankets, sand or cat litter, de-icer, flashlight and batteries, mobile telephone, high-calorie non-perishable food and water, and a full tank of gas.
For a list of road closures, visit the Delaware Department of Transportation website.
Property owners should also ready themselves with basic household supplies, including extra food and water, first-aid supplies, flashlights and batteries, a battery-powered weather radio, extra prescription medicines, baby items, an emergency heat source and sufficient heating fuel.
Sussex County Emergency Management continues to monitor this situation and is working closely with other local and state governmental agencies.
"Whatever form the precipitation falls as really doesn’t change the fact that this storm will cause disruption, here in Sussex County and across the state and region," said Sussex County Emergency Manager/Deputy Director of Public Safety Timothy R. Cooper. "Use this time now, ahead of the storm, to take stock and be ready."