DAGSBORO, Del. - Sussex County officials announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the purchase of a 165-acre property, known as the 'Layfield property,' located just outside the northwest edge of Dagsboro. The County bought the land for $2.65 million from Riverview Associates III LLC, which reduced the price by over half a million dollars.
This acquisition is part of Sussex County’s ongoing effort to preserve open spaces and protect its rural landscape from development, officials said. County Councilman Doug Hudson, whose district includes the area, noted that residents want green spaces preserved, and this purchase ensures future generations will benefit from the investment.
There are no immediate plans for the land, but Sussex County will collaborate with the Sussex County Land Trust to develop a master plan. Until then, the property will stay as farmland, with some areas potentially reforested in the future, according to County Administrator Todd F. Lawson. The purchase was funded through the County’s portion of realty transfer tax revenue.