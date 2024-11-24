INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sussex County FFA chapters brought pride to Delaware last month as students from Sussex Central, Indian River, Woodbridge, Laurel and Laurel Middle schools competed at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo. The Department of Education says the event, hosted in Indianapolis, gathered FFA members nationwide to showcase their skills in career and leadership development events and participate in the Agriscience Fair.
DOE says Sussex Central FFA was well-represented in the National Band by Maria Gutierrez Carcamo and Sam Trusty. Laurel FFA and Woodbridge FFA members joined peers from around the state to compete in various categories, bringing agricultural expertise and leadership to a national stage.
Kent and New Castle County Schools Represented
Moving north, Kent County schools, including Lake Forest, Smyrna High and Smyrna Middle FFA chapters, added to Delaware's strong showing. Smyrna FFA member Taylor Wallace participated in the National Talent competition.
New Castle County schools also demonstrated their excellence, with chapters from Appoquinimink, Middletown and Odessa competing. These schools showcased a range of skills, from agriscience to leadership events, contributing to Delaware FFA's overall success.
Statewide Participation and Recognition
Overall, Delaware FFA was represented in 26 CDEs/LDEs. Noah Dixon, Delaware FFA’s 2023-2024 state president, competed as a national officer candidate, advancing to the second round and exemplifying the state's dedication to leadership.
The National FFA Convention also honored several Delaware supporters with the Honorary American Degree, recognizing their contributions to the program. Honorees included Senator Chris Coons, Justin Bailey, Debbie Kirk, Amanda Powell and East Coast Seed Inc.