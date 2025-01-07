GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County’s government began the new year with a fresh lineup of leaders following a swearing-in ceremony held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at County Council chambers on The Circle in Georgetown.
Matt Lloyd of Laurel, Steve C. McCarron of Bridgeville, and Jane Gruenebaum of Lewes officially assumed their roles as County Council members, while Norman A. "Jay" Jones was sworn in as Clerk of the Peace. Each will serve a four-year term.
Lloyd now represents District 1, taking over for longtime Council President Michael H. Vincent, who held the seat for four terms. McCarron replaces Cynthia C. Green as District 2 representative, while Gruenebaum succeeds Mark G. Schaeffer in District 3.
Following the ceremony, County Council selected its officers for the year. Councilman Douglas B. Hudson, representing the Dagsboro area, was chosen as president, marking his first time in the role during his six-year tenure. Millsboro Councilman John L. Rieley was named vice president and will preside over meetings in Hudson’s absence.
The council also finalized its annual appointments for legal staff. J. Everett Moore Jr. was reappointed as County Attorney. Supporting roles were assigned to the Moore & Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze law firms, which will assist the Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Commission, respectively.