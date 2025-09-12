SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Following the final voting session of the Sussex County Land Use Reform Working Group, the Sussex Preservation Coalition supports the group's recommendations.
SPC is a coalition of local environmental enthusiasts, focused on preserving the county's habitat. The group said now is the time to broaden discussion and give the public a chance to participate, in a release Friday morning.
While, SPC said it supports the 20 recommendations put forth by the land use group, it described the suggestions as needing "further scrutiny." The group said the recommendations do not go far enough in providing for adequate infrastructure, protecting valuable natural resources in the Conservation Area, addressing the Affordable Housing crisis beyond the call to “build more" and closing housing affordability gaps at all income levels by setting goals.
The land use group emphasized at its last meeting Thursday that the recommendations should be treated as a comprehensive package. Nine out of 10 participants supported the entire package in its final form.
The county said recommendations will now be compiled into a final report to show the working group's efforts and provide further context on discussions, before going before county council.