FELTON Del.- According to the Delaware State Police, there was a deadly single car crash in Felton Sept. 17 around 2 a.m. A Ford F-150 was driving on Spectrum Farms Road approaching Edwardsville Road and overturned. An unrestrained passenger was ejected from the car.
DSP says the 14-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, a 19-year-old woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and an unknown male passenger fled the scene before troopers arrived. The driver of the F-150 remains unidentified, and the investigation is ongoing. According to the DSP, the road was closed for 4 hours during the investigation.
DSP asks anyone who witnessed this crash or might have more information to contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling (302) 698-8457.