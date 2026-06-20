DELMARVA — Telemundo Delmarva and CoastTV News reporter Ana Sofía Román, editor Ted Corriero and photographer Tyler Rydson won a Capital Emmy Award Saturday night for their three-part series "Esperanza Bajo ICE" ("Faith Under ICE").
The award was presented during the 68th Annual Capital Emmy Awards gala hosted by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.
The team earned the Emmy in the News Feature – Serious Feature (Multiple Reports) category for the exclusive series that chronicled the experience of Easton pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal, who spoke publicly for the first time about his detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The three-part report examined how the detention affected Fuentes Espinal's faith and family after he was separated from loved ones for several weeks.
The Emmy win follows the team's nomination announced in May.
During Saturday's awards ceremony, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented CoastTV News Director John Dearing with its 2026 Board of Governors Award. The honor recognizes Dearing's lifetime achievements in broadcasting and his decades-long commitment to mentoring young journalists and newsroom leaders throughout the industry.