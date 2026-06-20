Emmy win

Telemundo Delmarva reporter Ana Sofía Román, editor Ted Corriero and photographer Tyler Rydson won a Capital Emmy Award for their three-part series "Esperanza Bajo ICE," which examined the detention of an Eastern Shore pastor by ICE.

DELMARVA — Telemundo Delmarva and CoastTV News reporter Ana Sofía Román, editor Ted Corriero and photographer Tyler Rydson won a Capital Emmy Award Saturday night for their three-part series "Esperanza Bajo ICE" ("Faith Under ICE").

The award was presented during the 68th Annual Capital Emmy Awards gala hosted by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

Emmy award win

Telemundo Delmarva reporter Ana Sofía Román, editor Ted Corriero and photographer Tyler Rydson won a Capital Emmy Award for their three-part series "Esperanza Bajo ICE," which examined the detention of an Eastern Shore pastor by ICE.

The team earned the Emmy in the News Feature – Serious Feature (Multiple Reports) category for the exclusive series that chronicled the experience of Easton pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal, who spoke publicly for the first time about his detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The three-part report examined how the detention affected Fuentes Espinal's faith and family after he was separated from loved ones for several weeks.

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The Emmy win follows the team's nomination announced in May.

During Saturday's awards ceremony, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented CoastTV News Director John Dearing with its 2026 Board of Governors Award. The honor recognizes Dearing's lifetime achievements in broadcasting and his decades-long commitment to mentoring young journalists and newsroom leaders throughout the industry.

Emmy award

CoastTV News Director John Dearing receives Board of Governors Award.
Emmy win

Telemundo Delmarva reporter Ana Sofía Román, editor Ted Corriero and photographer Tyler Rydson won a Capital Emmy Award for their three-part series "Esperanza Bajo ICE," which examined the detention of an Eastern Shore pastor by ICE. News Director John Dearing received a Board of Governors Award.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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