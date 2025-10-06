HERON MCCABE

MILTON, Del. The fall season is a great time of year to experience the great outdoors. McCabe Preserve near Milton offers a variety of birds for hikers and bird watchers alike this time of year.

Natasha Whetzel, with the Nature Conservancy of Delaware, says this is a perfect time of year to visit the preserve. "McCabe Preserve is a local birding hotspot. A great place to come and observe the fall migration. We have a high diversity of bird species that utilize this Preserve. Because we have a lot of different habitat types occurring here."

The Broadkill River borders the Preserve for about a mile and that's where a variety of birds have been spotted. Herons, egrets, different species of ducks and geese are seen there this time of year. Canoers and kayakers will get a good view of the wildlife while floating down the Broadkill River.

The preserve has a checklist visitors can use to help with their bird watching. The only time the Preserve is closed is during deer hunting season.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

Recommended for you