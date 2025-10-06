MILTON, Del. - The fall season is a great time of year to experience the great outdoors. McCabe Preserve near Milton offers a variety of birds for hikers and bird watchers alike this time of year.
Natasha Whetzel, with the Nature Conservancy of Delaware, says this is a perfect time of year to visit the preserve. "McCabe Preserve is a local birding hotspot. A great place to come and observe the fall migration. We have a high diversity of bird species that utilize this Preserve. Because we have a lot of different habitat types occurring here."
The Broadkill River borders the Preserve for about a mile and that's where a variety of birds have been spotted. Herons, egrets, different species of ducks and geese are seen there this time of year. Canoers and kayakers will get a good view of the wildlife while floating down the Broadkill River.
The preserve has a checklist visitors can use to help with their bird watching. The only time the Preserve is closed is during deer hunting season.