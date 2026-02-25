DELAWARE - The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute, Inc. (MERR) is reminding beachgoers and boaters that seals are once again in the area.
According to the MERR Institute, Delaware experiences four different species of seals during the winter months and they can often be seen resting on rocks, docks, beaches and other areas throughout the state.
The institute is encouraging beachgoers to keep a minimum distance of 150 feet from a seal and keep dogs on a leash so that the animal can rest undisturbed.
Similarly, boaters must maintain a distance of at least 150’ from seals in the water. If a boat approaches too close, it will cause the seals to leave their haul out area to seek refuge which causes separation of the mothers and pups. Unattended pups are susceptible to attack from adult male seals or other predators.
MERR Institute is also reminding Delawareans to not feed or interact with the seals as it will only cause undue stress to the animal and may force it to go back into the water before it is ready.
As seals are wild animals, they can bite if they feel threatened and also transmit disease through direct contact.
Beachgoers and boaters are also encouraged to report sightings to MERR at the 24-hour stranding reporting hotline as marine mammal specialists from MERR will evaluate the seal for any signs of injury or illness, and will provide rescue if needed.
In the case of a healthy resting seal, MERR will set up a watch throughout the day to help the seal to rest undisturbed.