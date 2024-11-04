Milton Dunkin Meeting

The Milton Town Council meets to discuss the approval of a partition on the same land as the recently approved Dunkin' restaurant.

MILTON, Del. - Milton is expanding, and with a growing population comes the demand for new dining options. The town council approved a proposal Monday night to partition land near Cypress Grove, paving the way for a new Dunkin’ Donuts and a second, yet-to-be-named retail spot.

The decision, marked by unanimous support, allows developers to split the property, creating space for both establishments. Residents Mike and Dorothy Kaczala voiced cautious optimism, saying they welcome the new additions, “as long as it’s not fast and furious,” the Kaczalas said.

The approval comes without the pushback seen when McDonald's arrived in town. Allen Benson of the Milton Historical Society noted, “Families need places to eat that are affordable,” Benson said. “We’re a growing community.”

Despite Milton’s small-town reputation and historical charm, residents and council members alike recognize that growth is inevitable.

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

