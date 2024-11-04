MILTON, Del. - Milton is expanding, and with a growing population comes the demand for new dining options. The town council approved a proposal Monday night to partition land near Cypress Grove, paving the way for a new Dunkin’ Donuts and a second, yet-to-be-named retail spot.
The decision, marked by unanimous support, allows developers to split the property, creating space for both establishments. Residents Mike and Dorothy Kaczala voiced cautious optimism, saying they welcome the new additions, “as long as it’s not fast and furious,” the Kaczalas said.
The approval comes without the pushback seen when McDonald's arrived in town. Allen Benson of the Milton Historical Society noted, “Families need places to eat that are affordable,” Benson said. “We’re a growing community.”
Despite Milton’s small-town reputation and historical charm, residents and council members alike recognize that growth is inevitable.