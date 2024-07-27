WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland is getting ready for its "Paint Worcester County" event to be held Sept. 15 through Sept. 20. This year the event will be presented in partnership with the Worcester County Library Foundation.
Local and regional artists have the opportunity to paint outdoors at their leisure at any chosen location in Worcester County and compete for cash prizes.
The competition will give out $2,450 to winning artists at the event. The artwork in this competition will be judged by winning outdoor artist, Jim Rehak.
The deadline to register is Aug. 31. If interested in the event, you can register here.