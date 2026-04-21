This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Building connections that help older adults remain independent at home is at the heart of the work done by Village Volunteers, a program serving communities across Sussex County.
The organization supports older adults in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Milton by coordinating volunteers who provide transportation, companionship and regular check-ins; services that often become vital lifelines for those living alone.
In 2025, Village Volunteers says 217 volunteers delivered 7,845 services to 280 older adults, contributing more than 18,000 hours of support. While those figures reflect the program’s scale, leaders say its true impact is found in the relationships formed between volunteers and the people they serve.
Volunteer Barbara Brush says she enjoys spending time with the members.
"For them to get out that one day, whether it be in the grocery store or take them to the senior center to play bingo or rummy cube or whatever, or just to get their hair done so they feel good about themselves," said Brush. "It's really important for them."
Many volunteers become trusted companions, offering not just practical help but also social connection and emotional support. In turn, volunteers often describe the experience as deeply meaningful, providing a sense of purpose and connection in their own lives.
Brush shared a recent memory where she spent Elaine Allen's 90th birthday with her.
"They always say, I can't believe you do this. This is so great. Thank you so much for doing this," said Brush. "They have family that's far away or they have family that's working full time, or they just don't want to burden their family for everything."
That impact was on display April 15 during a volunteer appreciation luncheon at the Atlantic Sands Hotel & Conference Center, where participants gathered to reflect on their shared experiences.
"I think the biggest thing that gets me as a driver is that a lot of the people say, this is the only day of the week that I get out of the house," said Brush.
The event, held during National Volunteer Appreciation Month, recognized the contributions of volunteers and highlighted how small acts of service can create lasting connections across generations.