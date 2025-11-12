BERLIN, Md. — 11 parking spots are being put up for auction and is live until 12 p.m. on Nov. 18 for the annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 to support the future Community Center.
The parking spots will be facing Main Street in the triangle War Memorial Parking lot, across the street from Stevenson Methodist Church, which is just steps away from this year's parade stage. The link to register to bid can be found on the Town’s Website under Community Center.
This is the second auction the Town of Berlin is conducting in 2025. The auction for the town's street sign that took place in the summer raised over $10,000 through the sale.
The Christmas Parade is the busiest night of the year for the Town of Berlin, leading to the Mayor’s Office launching their second auction.
"Every dollar raised helps show other possible funders how the Town of Berlin residents are engaged and committed to this project. Funds from the sale of Town Flags, Street Signs, Berlin License Plates in 2026, and even Christmas Parade Parking Spots will all help to build the Community Center," said Mayor Zack Tyndall.