LAUREL, Del.- Three people were arrested after a traffic stop on Georgetown Road led to the discovery of firearms, drugs, and alcohol, according to police.
Officers say they stopped a silver Chrysler 300 at 3:53 p.m. on Feb. 1 after observing it speeding. During their initial investigation, police learned that one of the passengers, 18-year-old Isaiah Lecates of Dagsboro, had an active warrant.
All three people were ordered to exit the car as officers searched. The driver, 18-year-old Marcus Lockwood of Bridgeville, and the other passenger, 39-year-old Jacqueline Perkins of Laurel, were also detained for safety reasons after police say they found a large-capacity magazine, five grams of marijuana, and a scale inside the car.
Further investigation revealed that Perkins was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun, which was later determined to be stolen, according to police. A second loaded 9mm firearm was found under the driver’s seat, along with an additional 9mm ammunition and various alcoholic beverages.
All men now face multiple charges including various felony charges.
Isaiah Lecates was charged with:
- Possession of a large-capacity magazine (Class E felony)
- Possession of ammunition by a person prohibited (Class D felony)
- Possession of personal-use marijuana under 21 (civil violation)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia marijuana-related (civil violation)
Lecates was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,000 secured bond.
Marcus Lockwood was charged with:
- Possession of a large-capacity magazine (Class E felony)
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon – firearm (Class D felony)
- Possession of personal-use marijuana under 21 (civil violation)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia marijuana-related (civil violation)
- Underage possession/consumption of alcohol (civil violation)
- Speeding over 25 mph in a residential district (violation)
Lockwood was also arraigned and held on a $4,000 secured bond at Sussex Correctional Institution.
Jacqueline Perkins was charged with:
- Possession of a large-capacity magazine (Class E felony)
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon – firearm (Class D felony)
- Receiving a stolen firearm (Class F felony)
- Possession of a firearm while under the influence (Class A misdemeanor)
- Disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia marijuana-related (civil violation)
Perkins was denied bond and was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution.