DELMAR -Two council members will be elected to the four member Delmar governing body after the votes are counted from Monday's Delmar Municipal Election.
Odell Jones Jr. and Todd Lanier are incumbents on the ballot along with challenger Brian Morris. While serving on the council in 2022, Jones made an unsuccessful run at mayor. He lost to the man who currently holds that post, Thomas Bauer. This is Lanier's first election after being nominated to fill a vacant seat on the council in 2023.
This is for a four-year term. Polls are open on Oct. 7 from 7 am to 7 pm at the Delmar Public Library.