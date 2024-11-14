MILLSBORO, Del. - On Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a three-car accident on John J. Williams Highway near the Dollar General, just west of Giant Foods. Initial reports indicated the possibility of two patients, though three individuals were later transported to nearby medical facilities for further observation.
The incident involved a small grey Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, a white Honda CRV and a Toyota Sequoia SUV. The Chevrolet struck the rear of the Honda, causing it to collide with the Toyota, said first responders. Both the Chevrolet and the Honda were rendered inoperable at the scene. The Chevrolet sustained extensive front-end damage, the Honda suffered damage to both its front and rear and the Toyota had rear-end damage.
Responding units from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company included Rescue 80 from Oak Orchard and Engine 80-1 from Long Neck, with additional support from Mid Sussex and Millsboro EMS. Crews stabilized the cars and patients, cleaned up fluid and debris and managed overall incident mitigation efforts.
Delaware State Fire Police coordinated traffic control, temporarily closing John J. Williams Highway between Plaza Drive and Bay Farm Road. DSP are handling the ongoing investigation into the accident.