Three-day Back the Blue Caravan travels across Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The 8th Annual Back the Blue Caravan is underway across Sussex County, bringing community members together to support local law enforcement officers.
The three-day event began Tuesday morning, May 12, with visits to police departments along Route 1 in eastern Sussex County, including Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware State Police Troop 7, Lewes and Milton.
Drew Sunderlin got the idea for the Back the Blue Caravan in 2018, and he's proud of how the event has grown.
“At first, it was just on Route 113 for the first two years, and then after that I decided to go countywide. So we've been doing it now for the last seven years total, five years countywide, and we hit 24 agencies throughout Sussex County, and we're very proud of that."
Joining the caravan is free of charge, but participants are asked to decorate their cars to support the men and women in blue, and the best-looking car even wins a prize.
Participants had the opportunity to personally thank officers and even give them some treats to enjoy during their shifts.
Additional caravan routes are scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14. Wednesday’s route along Route 113 in central Sussex County will include stops in Selbyville, Frankford, Dagsboro, Millsboro, Delaware State Police Troop 4, Probation and Parole, Georgetown and Ellendale.
The final caravan on Thursday will travel along Route 13 through western Sussex County, visiting departments in Delmar, Laurel, Seaford, Bridgeville, Blades, Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Greenwood.