Evidence

During a pat-down, police said they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of one of the passengers. (Millsboro Police Department)

MILLSBORO, Del. - A routine traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of three teenagers early Friday after Millsboro Police say they discovered two loaded guns and suspected drug use inside the car.

Around 12:03 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers stopped a car on Millsboro Highway near Godwin School Road for speeding. The Millsboro Police Department said they immediately smelled marijuana coming from the car and determined all occupants were under the age of 21. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana, prompting a DUI investigation.

During a pat-down, police said they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of one of the passengers. The gun’s serial number had been scratched off, according to police. Officers then searched the car and found a second loaded revolver under the front passenger seat.

The three teenagers were arrested and charged with multiple felonies and violations:

Elijah Scheers, 19, of Seaford, was the driver. He faces charges including:

  • Driving under the influence of a drug

  • Possession of marijuana under 21

  • Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person under 21

  • Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number

  • Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

  • Possession of a firearm while under the influence

  • Speeding

Scheers

Elijah Scheers, 19, of Seaford, was the driver. (Millsboro Police Department)

Darrin West, 19, also of Seaford, was charged with:

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

  • Possession of marijuana under 21

  • Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person under 21

  • Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number

  • Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

Jackson

Khaliah Jackson, 18, of Mardela Springs, Maryland, faces the same weapons-related felonies. (Millsboro Police Department)

Khaliah Jackson, 18, of Mardela Springs, Maryland, faces the same weapons-related felonies:

  • Possession of a firearm by a person under 21

  • Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number

  • Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

West

Darrin West, 19, of Seaford was charged with Driving under the influence of a drug, Possession of marijuana under 21, and more. (Millsboro Police Department)

All three were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post bail.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174 or email Officer Lucretia Bradley at Lucretia.Bradley@cj.state.de.us.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you