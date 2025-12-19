MILLSBORO, Del. - A routine traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of three teenagers early Friday after Millsboro Police say they discovered two loaded guns and suspected drug use inside the car.
Around 12:03 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers stopped a car on Millsboro Highway near Godwin School Road for speeding. The Millsboro Police Department said they immediately smelled marijuana coming from the car and determined all occupants were under the age of 21. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana, prompting a DUI investigation.
During a pat-down, police said they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of one of the passengers. The gun’s serial number had been scratched off, according to police. Officers then searched the car and found a second loaded revolver under the front passenger seat.
The three teenagers were arrested and charged with multiple felonies and violations:
Elijah Scheers, 19, of Seaford, was the driver. He faces charges including:
Driving under the influence of a drug
Possession of marijuana under 21
Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person under 21
Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number
Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
Possession of a firearm while under the influence
Speeding
Darrin West, 19, also of Seaford, was charged with:
Possession of marijuana under 21
Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person under 21
Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number
Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
Khaliah Jackson, 18, of Mardela Springs, Maryland, faces the same weapons-related felonies:
Possession of a firearm by a person under 21
Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number
Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
All three were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post bail.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174 or email Officer Lucretia Bradley at Lucretia.Bradley@cj.state.de.us.