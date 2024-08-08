REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Rehoboth Beach at 9:10 p.m. Thursday night and begin a weekend stay along the coast. According to the White House Press Office, Biden will meet with 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers this afternoon before flying to Wilmington.
After a stop that is scheduled to last about 90 minutes, Biden will make his way to his North Shores home. It was in that home on July 21, Biden posted on social media that he was ending his re-election bid.
Overall, this will be the President's tenth beach trip in 2024 and his twenty seventh to Delaware. The Federal Aviation Administration will have a Temporary Flight Restriction in effect beginning Thursday night.