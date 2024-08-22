GEORGETOWN, Del. - Thursday will be a day to honor the memory of Thomas Berry III and pay tribute to the service he made while serving as a volunteer firefighter and medical services technician.
A viewing at the Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Then at 1 p.m. the memorial service will begin.
When the service is complete, a lengthy procession is expected that organizers say could include over 80 emergency units. This will escort Berry's casket from the church to the the places he served (the Georgetown Fire Company, Sussex County EMS, and the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company). Berry will answer the Final Alarm at the Ellendale Cemetery.
Thursday's events will have an impact to traffic in the Georgetown area, including Route 113, Route 404, and several streets. Electronic signs with detour information are to be placed on the procession route.
Berry was killed on Aug. 13 while working a crash site east of Georgetown. Berry was 23-years-old.