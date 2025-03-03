MILLSBORO, Del. – TidalHealth is moving forward with plans to build a large medical campus along Route 113, north of Hardscrabble Road. According to TidalHealth, the facility will include more than 150,000 square feet of healthcare space across multiple buildings, bringing expanded medical services to the growing community.
TidalHealth owns the land and expects to begin site work this spring after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project’s first building will be the largest, covering approximately 100,000 square feet, and will offer a variety of essential healthcare services.
On Monday night, TidalHealth's Preliminary Site Plan will be brought to the Millsboro Town Council, according to town documents.
TidalHealth says the facility will feature a laboratory, pharmacy, and diagnostic capabilities, including CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds, cardiac scans, and mammography. The campus will also provide primary care services while maintaining TidalHealth’s existing primary care office in southern Millsboro.
Other specialties planned for the campus include cardiovascular care, endocrinology, orthopedics, and pediatrics. A second building will house an ambulatory surgery center, while additional buildings are still in the planning phase.
The medical campus is designed to be a full-service healthcare hub offering a broad range of outpatient services, though it will not include inpatient beds.