TidalHealth warns of scams targeting patients

SALISBURY, Md. - Health officials are warning of scam attempts aimed at patients in the TidalHealth system, where impostors are posing as employees to solicit payments or personal information.
TidalHealth says the contacts have been made through phone calls, emails, or text messages. Some calls may appear to come from legitimate TidalHealth phone numbers because scammers are using caller ID spoofing. Officials say fake email addresses that closely resemble official TidalHealth accounts have also been reported.
Patients who receive suspicious calls or messages are advised to hang up and contact their health care provider using verified phone numbers listed on appointment cards, the MyChart patient portal, or the TidalHealth website.
Anyone who believes they may have received a fraudulent call, email, or text claiming to be from TidalHealth can report it to the organization’s Speak Up/Compliance Hotline at 877-267-1937. Reports are encouraged even if recipients are unsure whether a message is a scam.