This article has been updated with additional information from the Division of Parks and Recreation regarding the structural concerns and expected timeline for the project.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Towers Beach Bathhouse at Delaware Seashore State Park is scheduled to be demolished over the winter and early spring after structural assessments found the building could become unsafe.
Delaware State Parks said the building's deterioration has reached a point where repairs would require removing nearly the entire structure.
The Division of Parks and Recreation conducted structural assessments of the bathhouse in 2024 and 2026. According to the division, the 2026 assessment found that the rate of deterioration would make the building unsafe by summer 2027.
The bathhouse's foundation consists of piles, steel support beams and precast concrete planks. The beams and planks rest on the piles. The department said approximately 90 percent of the steel support beams need to be replaced, along with sections of the concrete planks.
To complete those repairs, the building's walls, roof, fixtures and other components would need to be removed. The extent of the necessary work led officials to decide on a full demolition. The bathhouse is expected to be demolished during the winter and early spring.
The division plans to replace the existing bathhouse with a new facility that will include restrooms and food concessions. Depending on available funding, the division's goal is to complete the new bathhouse by summer 2029.
Beach access and Tower 3 will remain open throughout construction, although temporary or intermittent closures may be necessary as work progresses.
Temporary amenities, including restrooms, outdoor showers and limited food concessions, will be available to visitors while work continues.
Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol will also continue lifeguarding operations during the summer season throughout the project.