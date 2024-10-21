SALISBURY, Md. - Attorneys representing the Salisbury community in a class action lawsuit over contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are holding a town hall meeting to discuss legal action against Perdue AgriBusiness.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury.
The lawsuit, filed Friday, Oct. 11, includes that additional testing in the area revealed nitrates were also found in groundwater samples. The nitrates found are often produced in agricultural practices and pose a health risk, according to Baird Mandalas Brockstedt and Federico.
The town hall, organized by attorneys from BMBF, will provide community members with information about the legal process and next steps.
The meeting is open to the public and for more information about the lawsuit and the town hall, residents can visit www.perduepollution.com.
As previously stated by Perdue on the matter, the company said, "This is a developing situation, and the presence and source of PFAS in nearby residential wells has not yet been determined - we are fully cooperating with MDE and actively investigating all possibilities, including other potential sources in the area. Our commitment to being a responsible neighbor is unwavering. We have contracted an outside expert to conduct tests of well water at properties within a certain radius of our facility to help determine if PFAS exist in the water."