BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Bethany Beach is making strides in recovery from the recent Nor' Easter that ripped along the East Coast last weekend.
The town of Bethany Beach said that beach access ramps on Ashwood, Cedarwood and 4 & 5th street were re-opened yesterday after the storm caused severe erosion.
Although the beaches got hit hard, the back bay side was also affected.
Mayor of Bethany Beach, Ron Calef, explained that back bay flooding occurs when an ocean storm pushes water into the bay and it comes into the town through the canal.
The town of Bethany Beach is soon discussing rising sea levels in its area. A recent study by Pennoni Engineers on the rising sea levels will be the topic of discussion at a special meeting on Oct. 2nd at 2:00.
Josh Lippert, Shoreline and Waterway Management Section Administrator for DNREC says this storm was incredibly unique in the way it it pushed water into the back bay's. He also said the rising sea levels are here in Delaware and have to be approached differently for each beach.
"It's not a one size fits all approach... it's going to take towns, the state and even the federal government to work collaboratively together to look at strategies."