OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is now accepting plant grants for the Beach District and Pollinator Gardens to enhance non-beachfront properties.
Until April 17, the Town of Ocean City is accepting plant grant applications for the Beach District and Pollinator Gardens with the goal of enhancing non-beachfront properties.
Ocean City officials are seeking plants to plant in the secondary dune area and Pollinator Gardens to begin and extend garden space on non-beachfront properties.
The town says the growth of these plants has many benefits. Not only do they assist with both bolstering and building up the dunes, but they also create a habitat for animals.
In addition to the efforts to maintain vegetated dunes, the town highlights the importance of pollinators, saying they help roughly 180,000 species of plants and over 1,000 crops. With pollinators declining, the town hopes the pollinator garden will attract pollinators such as bees, hummingbirds, butterflies, and moths.
The application deadline set by the Town of Ocean City is on April 17, and they say grant applicants will be notified on April 24 by email.
A preliminary pick-up date is set for May 15 at the 4th Street Municipal Parking Lot, according to the Town of Ocean City.