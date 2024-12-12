MILLSBORO FIRE

One person died in Wednesday night Millsboro fire. Its cause remains unknown (photo courtesy Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office).
MILLSBORO, Del. — The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that broke out in a townhouse on Dec. 11, shortly before 7:30 p.m., in the 31000 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive in Gull Point.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, along with assisting fire companies, arrived to find heavy fire consuming the townhouse unit. Firefighters entered the home and discovered a person who had died inside. The victim’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene as part of the Major Incident Response Team and are working to determine the fire’s origin and cause. The fire caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

