Townhouse fire in Millsboro reveals one dead inside
- Matthew Pencek
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
-
- Updated
MILLSBORO, Del. — The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that broke out in a townhouse on Dec. 11, shortly before 7:30 p.m., in the 31000 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive in Gull Point.
Tags
Locations
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: New Ocean City music festival 'Boardwalk Rock' lineup announced
-
UPDATE: Woman killed in three-car crash in Millsboro identified
-
UPDATE: Ocean City to phase out parking kiosks
-
UPDATE: No laws violated in accidental gun discharge at Evelyn Morris Elementary School, police
-
Lewes project aims to remove invasive species